Eleanor J. Snyder
1953 - 2020
Eleanor J. Snyder, 66, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, Brookville.

Ms. Snyder was born August 29, 1953 in Clearfield, the daughter of John C. and Cledia M. (Pry) Royer.

Eleanor is survived by three children; Edward Snyder and his fiancée Tina Martell of Carnwath and Kimberly Snyder and Andrea Snyder both of Clearfield, eight grandchildren; whom she loved very much, five siblings; Donna Mayhew of Shiloh, William "Bill" Royer of Hepburnia, Daniel Royer Sr. of Clearfield, Kathy Addleman of Lumber City and Marty Royer of Shiloh and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; John "Rusty" and Andrew Royer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.

Published in Gant Daily from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
