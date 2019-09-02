|
|
|
Eleanor J. Werner, 89, of DuBois died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
She was born April 10, 1930 in Millvale, Pa.; she was married to Clemens W. Werner.
She's survived by 10 children, James Werner and his wife, Christine of DuBois; Michael Werner and his wife, Arlene of Troutville; Margaret Aguayo and her husband, Oscar of Harris County, Texas; William Werner and his wife, Cherri of Troutville; Diane Zaffuto and her husband, Tony of DuBois; Mary Jane Both of Boise, Idaho; Judy Wachob and her husband, Bob of Luthersburg; Frank Werner and his wife, Sue of Burleson, Texas; Ed Werner and his wife, Naomi of Burleson, Texas; and Nanci Werner-Burke and her husband, Rick of Mansfield, Pa.
There will be no public visitation.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, 2019