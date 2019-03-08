|
|
|
Eleanor Jean Flaitz, 89, formerly of Philipsburg, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
Born Aug. 8, 1929 in Ben's Creek, Upper Yoder Township, Johnstown, she was a daughter of the late Edward Frostberg and Hannah Louise (Lindenberg) Frostberg Miterko.
She's survived by a son, Keith Allen Flaitz of Olanta and a daughter, Jeanne Lucas and her husband, Thomas of Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., with Father William R. Walker officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More