|
|
|
Eleanor Joan Brown, 79, of Curwensville died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence. Born Nov. 5, 1940 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Thomas and Effie (Pearl) Lee.
She wed Charles Gummo on Nov. 23, 2013 and who survives along with four children, Larry Treaster and his wife, Ava of Connecticut, Samuel Treaster of Florida, Eric Treaster and his wife, Valerie of Texas and Glenda Anderson and her husband, Alan of Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Jerry Cline officiating.
Burial will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park in McElhatten at 1 p.m. Monday, March 17.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 and again from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 8 to Mar. 14, 2020