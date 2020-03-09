Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
Eleanor Joan Brown


1940 - 2020
Eleanor Joan Brown Obituary
Eleanor Joan Brown, 79, of Curwensville died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence.

Born Nov. 5, 1940 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lee and Effie Pearl Smith.

She wed Charles Gummo on Nov. 23, 2013, who survives along with four children, Larry Treaster and his wife, Ava of Connecticut, Samuel Treaster of Florida, Eric Treaster and his wife, Valerie of Texas and Glenda Anderson and her husband, Alan of Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Jerry Cline officiating.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16 in the Rest Haven Memorial Park in McElhatten.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 and again from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2020
