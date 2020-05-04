Eleanor M. Pringle
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor M. Pringle, age 77 of Falls Creek, PA, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on March 12, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Eleanor (Grogan) Ramsey.

She was married to Ronald L. Pringle and they celebrated of over 50 years of marriage. He survives.

Due to our current circumstances there will be a private viewing and funeral service held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor David Kohler officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved