Eleanor M. Pringle, age 77 of Falls Creek, PA, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born on March 12, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Eleanor (Grogan) Ramsey.



She was married to Ronald L. Pringle and they celebrated of over 50 years of marriage. He survives.



Due to our current circumstances there will be a private viewing and funeral service held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor David Kohler officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store