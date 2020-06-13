Eleanor McKay passed away June 11, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare in Clearfield.
A complete obituary will be published announcing details of her memorial service later this summer.
Funeral Director Robert Reed is in charge of arrangements.
A complete obituary will be published announcing details of her memorial service later this summer.
Funeral Director Robert Reed is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.