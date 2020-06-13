Eleanor McKay
Eleanor McKay passed away June 11, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare in Clearfield.

A complete obituary will be published announcing details of her memorial service later this summer.

Funeral Director Robert Reed is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
