Elinor Evans, 84, a guest of Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Pinchy, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at the home.
Born Oct. 19, 1934 in Sylvan Grove, Pa., she is the daughter of the late Roy and Pearl (Steele) Evans Smeal.
Surviving are her children, Vickie L. Beveridge and her husband, Mike of Morrisdale and Valorie O'Brian of Georgia.
Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating.
Ms. Evans will be laid to rest in the Fairview United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale RD.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019
