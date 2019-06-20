|
Elizabeth Ann Kephart, 81, of Hyde died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Kephart was born Aug. 2, 1937 in Croft, the daughter of Leonard Sr. and Betty Louise (Miller) Glace.
She's survived by three children, Millard Kephart Jr. of Hyde, Carol Gormont and her husband, Jerome of Shiloh and Mark Kephart and his wife, Karen of Hyde.
Honoring Mrs. Kephart's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Dr. Duane White officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.
The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 20 to June 23, 2019
