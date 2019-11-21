|
Elizabeth Antoinette "Betsy" Savel, 81, of Clearfield died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born Aug. 25, 1938 in Woodland, she was the daughter of Samuel and Frances (Chido) Lombardo.
Surviving is a daughter, Frannie Shue and her husband, Christopher of Port Matilda.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Frances Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield with Monsignor Henry Krebs as celebrant.
Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019