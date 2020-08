Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth "Betsy" B. Smeal, 92, of Clearfield, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.



She was born on October 15, 1927 in Philipsburg, PA; a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Eva Buckeye.



Mrs. Smeal was the last of her generation and is survived by close friends.



Funeral services are private. Interment will be in Bigler Cemetery.





