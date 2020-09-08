1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Flood
1936 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Flood, 84, of Houtzdale, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence.

Born February 15, 1936 in Houtzdale, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Vivian (Gonder) Martin.

Betty was a member of the New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, Houtzdale.

In her early years she was employed by General Cigar and later retired from Penn State University where she was employed in housekeeping.

She was a avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to the beach.
She is survived by the following children; Phyllis Harris of Bedford Tx, Kenneth Flood of Alport, Shirley Graffius of Houtzdale and James Flood of Philipsburg.

Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren one great great grandchild, a sister Delores Lee of Ohio and a brother Clifford Martin of Florida.

Preceding her in death were her parents, a son Robert Flood and a brother Bob Martin.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale with Rev. Dennis Frantz officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Wednesday from 6:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Please follow COVID-19 restrictions.

Betty will be laid to rest beside her son in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
SEP
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
