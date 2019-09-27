Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Elizabeth H. McClelland


1916 - 2019
Elizabeth H. McClelland Obituary
Elizabeth H. McClelland, 103, of DuBois (formerly of Salem), died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.

Born Aug. 18, 1916 in St. Lawrence, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Kline) Kruise.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating. Burial will be in Lakelawn Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019
