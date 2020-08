Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth J. Depra, Age 94 of DuBois, Pa died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Christ the King Manor. She formerly lived on Arminta Street in DuBois.



Born on September 3, 1925 in Creekside, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wensel & Agnes (Sims) Kline.



In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.







