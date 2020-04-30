|
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Winters, 95, of Philipsburg, PA died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA.
Born on February 1, 1925 in Osceola Mills, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Margaret H. (Cartwright) Johnson. She was married to Russell Winters who preceded her in death on January 21, 1986.
A Private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA
Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg, PA.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020