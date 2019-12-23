|
Elizabeth Jane Mahlon, 87, of Grampian died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital after a brief illness.
Born March 20, 1932 in Thompsontown, she was the daughter of George Crawford and Elsie Jane (Marshall) McClinsey.
Surviving are three daughters, Nancy Gearhart and her husband, Sam of Madera, Eileen Krom and her husband, Michael of Angleton, Texas and Barbara Rowles of Grampian.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, Grampian, with the Rev. George Cannon officiating.
Burial will follow in the Greenville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2019