Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Mahlon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Jane Mahlon


1932 - 2019
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Jane Mahlon Obituary
Elizabeth Jane Mahlon, 87, of Grampian died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital after a brief illness.

Born March 20, 1932 in Thompsontown, she was the daughter of George Crawford and Elsie Jane (Marshall) McClinsey.

Surviving are three daughters, Nancy Gearhart and her husband, Sam of Madera, Eileen Krom and her husband, Michael of Angleton, Texas and Barbara Rowles of Grampian.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, Grampian, with the Rev. George Cannon officiating.

Burial will follow in the Greenville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -