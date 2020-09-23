Elizabeth L. "Tootie" Carmella, age 94 of DuBois, PA died Monday, September 21, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



Born on August 1, 1926, in Force, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Ripko) Assalone.



On April 30, 1949 she married Angelo L. Carmella in Tyler, PA. He survives.



Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.



