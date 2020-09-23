1/
Elizabeth L. "Tootie" Carmella
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth L. "Tootie" Carmella, age 94 of DuBois, PA died Monday, September 21, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on August 1, 1926, in Force, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Ripko) Assalone.

On April 30, 1949 she married Angelo L. Carmella in Tyler, PA. He survives.

Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved