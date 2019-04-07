Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Kephart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Mae Kephart

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Elizabeth Mae Kephart, 75, of Olanta died at Hamot Hospital in Erie on April 4, 2019.



She was born April 3, 1944, the daughter of the late Orville A. Evans and Ethel A. (Holt) Evans.



She's survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald W. Kephart of Olanta; her son, Douglas A. Kephart Sr. and his wife, Sue of Glen Richey; and daughter, Michelle D. Kephart and her wife, Jen of Erie.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with lay minister Richard Hertlein officiating.



Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019