Elizabeth Marie (Libby) DellAntonio, 94, of Murrysville, and formerly of Clearfield and Indiana, died Oct. 9, 2019 at her home.
Born Jan. 5, 1925 in Chambersville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paolo Domenico and Antoinette (DiPadova) DiTullio.
She's survived by her children, Jean DellAntonio of Murrysville, Joseph (Jennifer) DellAntonio of Clearfield and John (Jennifer) DellAntonio of Philipsburg.
There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019