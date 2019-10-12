Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth DellAntonio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Marie "Libby" DellAntonio


1925 - 2019
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Marie "Libby" DellAntonio Obituary
Elizabeth Marie (Libby) DellAntonio, 94, of Murrysville, and formerly of Clearfield and Indiana, died Oct. 9, 2019 at her home.

Born Jan. 5, 1925 in Chambersville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paolo Domenico and Antoinette (DiPadova) DiTullio.

She's survived by her children, Jean DellAntonio of Murrysville, Joseph (Jennifer) DellAntonio of Clearfield and John (Jennifer) DellAntonio of Philipsburg.

There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.