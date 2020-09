Or Copy this URL to Share

Eileen M. Anthony, 76, of Grampian died on Friday, September 18, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville on Tuesday at 1:00 pm with Pastor Charles M. Lee Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Grampian.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.



Masks MUST be worn and COVID-19 guidelines must be followed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store