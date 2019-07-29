|
Ellsworth A. "Tobe" Woods, 88, of West Decatur died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Pacifica Senior Living, in Hendersonville, N.C.
Born March 8, 1931 in West Decatur, he was a son of the late Calvin A. "Ted" and Martha Mary (Wisor) Woods.
He's survived by a daughter, Deborah Woods-Hill and her husband, Jamile of West Palm Beach, Fla.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Ohio United Methodist Church, 2550 Ashland Rd., Osceola Mills, with Pastor Michelle R. Bodle officiating.
Burial, with military honors, will be at Summit Hill Cemetery, Morrisdale RD.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
