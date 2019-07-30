|
Elma R. Venerick, 91, of Clearfield died Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Sept. 24, 1927 in Coalport, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Swartz) Rebar.
She's survived by her son, Earl Venerick Jr. and his wife, Terry of Pasadena, Md.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. John White officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of services on Friday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019