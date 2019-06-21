|
|
|
Elsie Bell, 95, of Frenchville and formerly of Philipsburg and Florida, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence.
She was born June 11, 1924, in (Oak Grove) RD Morrisdale, a daughter of the late George H. and Greta (Yingling) Robbins.
She's survived by four daughters, Lauria Bell-Hughes and her husband, Randal of Black Mountain, N.C., Linda McKay and her husband, David of Deltona, Fla., Robin L. Bell of Frenchville and with whom she resided, and Tina M. Millinder and her husband, Travis of West Decatur and two sons, Seth G. Bell and his wife, Bonnie of DeBary, Fla., and Jeffrey A. Bell and his wife, Stefanie of Woodland.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from June 21 to June 22, 2019
Read More