Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Bell


1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Elsie Bell Obituary
Elsie Bell, 95, of Frenchville and formerly of Philipsburg and Florida, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence.

She was born June 11, 1924, in (Oak Grove) RD Morrisdale, a daughter of the late George H. and Greta (Yingling) Robbins.

She's survived by four daughters, Lauria Bell-Hughes and her husband, Randal of Black Mountain, N.C., Linda McKay and her husband, David of Deltona, Fla., Robin L. Bell of Frenchville and with whom she resided, and Tina M. Millinder and her husband, Travis of West Decatur and two sons, Seth G. Bell and his wife, Bonnie of DeBary, Fla., and Jeffrey A. Bell and his wife, Stefanie of Woodland.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from June 21 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.