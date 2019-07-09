Home

Elsie Louise Merrow


1927 - 2019
Elsie Louise Merrow Obituary
Elsie Louise Merrow, 91, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019 while surrounded by her family.

Born Sept. 10, 1927 in Stormstown, she was the daughter of the late Mildred (Hicks) and Dale Turner

She's survived by her son, Carl "Denny" Merrow and his wife, Lorraine of Morrisdale and a daughter, Kimberly Amos and her husband, Dave of Allport.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport, and again from 9 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport, with Pastor James Hollister officiating. Burial will be in Allport Cemetery, Allport.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from July 9 to July 13, 2019
