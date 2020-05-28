Elvera Grace Cataldi, age 88, of Drs Lane, Penfield, PA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home.



Born on December 23, 1931, in Cardiff, PA, she was the daughter of the late Enrico Luigi and Rose Josephine (Armanini) Segalla.



On July 8, 1950 she married her husband of 69 years, Dr. Francis C. Cataldi. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2019, and she has been lost without him.



There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store