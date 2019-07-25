|
|
Emma Grace Myers, who was born July 18, 2019, became one of God's angels on July 24, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of Seth Myers and Delanie Kolesar of Morrisdale. She's survived by her sister, Erin Lane Myers, at home.
She's also survived by her maternal grandparents, Donald Jr. and Tina Kolesar of Allport; her maternal great-grandparents, Kathryn Garvey of Philipsburg and James Garvey of Fairhope; and her maternal great-grandparent, Darlene Kolesar of Allport (and the late Donald Kolesar Sr.).
She's also survived by her paternal grandparents, Keith and Elizabeth Myers of Patton and Gary and Kimberly Cinko Jr. of Westover; her paternal great-grandparents, Joyce Younkin of Ashville (and the late Clarence Younkin), Cecelia Myers of Gallitzin (and the late Daniel Myers), Dorothy Haid of Cresson (and the late Robert Haid) and Tom and Davida James of Belsano (and the late Gary Cinko Sr.); and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. Sunday until the time of services at 3 p.m. at the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport, with Pastor James Hollister officiating.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to: Penn Highlands Community Nurses, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in Gant Daily from July 25 to July 28, 2019