Emory "Pau" Zydiak


1929 - 2019
Emory "Pau" Zydiak Obituary
Emory "Paul" Zydiak, 90, of DuBois died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.

Born Aug. 6, 1929 in Sykesville, he was the son of the late Peter and Helen (Kosko) Zydiak.

On June 26, 1954, he married Mildred M. (Baran) Zydiak, who survives.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville, with Fr. Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.

Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019
