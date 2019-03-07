|
Erma A. Conklin, 82, of West Decatur died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home.
Born July 2, 1936 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Hettie (Maines) Dixon.
She is survived by one daughter, Wanda M. Quade of Houtzdale and two sons, Howard C. Conklin Jr. of West Decatur and Arthur L. Conklin and his companion, Barb Crispell of West Decatur.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Sara Kim officiating.
Burial will be at the Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the hour of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
