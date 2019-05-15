Erma M. Heitsenrether, 80, of Clearfield passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.



Born Oct. 31, 1938 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Harding "Red" and Wava (Mignot) Turner.



Ms. Heitsenrether had first been employed by the former Clear Haven Nursing Home and was retired as a clerk for Winn-Dixie Grocery chain. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Clearfield.



Surviving are three daughters, Drenda Purves of Lewisburg, Renee' Koozer and her husband, Chris of Cumming, Ga., and Andrea Keener and her husband, Keith of Connecticut.



Also surviving are four grandchildren, Justin, Bryan, Matthew and Grace; a great-grandson, Benjamin; a brother, Dean Mignot of Clearfield; and a half-sister, Shirley Houser of Lewisburg.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Carl Mignot.



At the request of Ms. Heitsenrether, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. Burial will be in the Stoneville Cemetery, West Decatur RD.



Published in Gant Daily from May 15 to May 18, 2019