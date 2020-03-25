|
Ernest C. "Bink" Johnson, 81, of Ramey passed away peacefully Monday March 23, 2020.
Born February 20, 1939, he was a son of the late Ernest W. and Helen (Finney) Johnson
Bink was a life time member of the Houtzdale Loyal Order of Moose # 327, American Legion Freeberg Post #591, Croation Club, Smoke Run, and the Morann Rod and Gun Club.
He served with the United States Army in France.
Bink was employed by Lee Industries in Philipsburg until his retirement.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cinch in his younger years. In later years he enjoyed going for rides on his side by side and watching football and races with his dog maggey.
On April 15, 1961 he married Barbara Baughman, who preceded him in death on June 29,2016.
Survived are two daughters; Letitia Johnson and her companion Alan Rodkey, Jennifer Johnson and her companion Tom Lombardi and a granddaughter Mikalyn Travis. Also surviving is a sister Deloris Hicks of Atlantic, a sister in law Donna (Ronald) Eckberg of Brisbin and three nieces.
Preceding him in death were his parents, wife and a brother-in-law Loren.
A private service was held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Clare Pannebaker officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020