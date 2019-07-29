Home

Ernest L. "Ernie" Mills


1944 - 2019
Ernest L. "Ernie" Mills Obituary
Ernest L. "Ernie" Mills, 75, of Philipsburg died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born March 10, 1944 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Robert Mills and Dorothy (Mason) Mills Byron.

He's survived by a daughter, Jackie K. Mills of Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Versaw officiating.

Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 and again from 1 p.m. until the service Thursday, Aug. 1 at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019
