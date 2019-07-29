|
|
|
Ernest L. "Ernie" Mills, 75, of Philipsburg died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born March 10, 1944 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Robert Mills and Dorothy (Mason) Mills Byron.
He's survived by a daughter, Jackie K. Mills of Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Versaw officiating.
Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 and again from 1 p.m. until the service Thursday, Aug. 1 at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019