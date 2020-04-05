|
|
Estella Morroni, 90, of Naples, FL, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Born in Smithmill, PA on August 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Wasyl and Anna (Klesser) Zazworsky.
She was the loving mother of six children, Wayne, of Naples, FL, Paulette, of Harrisburg, Russell (Barbara) of Smithmill, Claudia (Lynn) of Ramey, Glenn, of Los Gatos, CA, and Bruce, of Boston, MA. Two grandchildren, Christopher (Valerie) Morroni, and Lauren (Steve) Hopkins. Eight great-grandchildren, Phillip, Lillian, Olivia, Mariella, and Letham; Radek, Theoren, and Hogan.
She is survived by one sister, Marian Philage of Houtzdale PA, and two brothers, Ronald (Dotty) of Atlanta, GA, and Leon (Judy) of Granville, OH, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, infant Donald, John, and Joseph.
A 1947 graduate of Bigler Township High School, Estella was a devoted mother, excellent cook and seamstress, among many other talents. She was a passionate lover of music and enjoyed creating a beautiful home.
After raising her children, Estella moved to Naples in 1986. She made several real estate investments and worked until the age of 84 as a personal care assistant for several elderly patients. She loved children and especially cherished the cards and photographs she received from her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews during the many years of her life. She was a devoted member of Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, Naples.
The family would like to thank her church community for their prayers and support. Additional thanks to the staff at NCH hospital, Vitas Hospice, and Joanne's House at Hope Hospice for their excellent care.
Private services held at Frank T. Mohr Memorial Garden at her church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, 1225 Piper Blvd., Naples, FL; or to the philanthropy of your choice.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020