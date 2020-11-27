1/
Esther Lucille Coldwell
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Lucille Coldwell, age 78, of Punxsutawney, PA, formerly of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

Born on May 3, 1942 in Shelby, OH, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mable (McKibbon) Coldwell.

Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation will be held and a private funeral service will be held from the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Church with Pastor Audra Ferguson officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved