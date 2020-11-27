Esther Lucille Coldwell, age 78, of Punxsutawney, PA, formerly of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.



Born on May 3, 1942 in Shelby, OH, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mable (McKibbon) Coldwell.



Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation will be held and a private funeral service will be held from the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Church with Pastor Audra Ferguson officiating.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.





