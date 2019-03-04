|
|
|
Esther M. Storck, 97, a guest of Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Born April 18, 1921 in Forest, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Julia (Kellner) Storck.
There will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be private for the family.
Ms. Storck will be laid to rest in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Forest.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More