Ethel L. Harsomchuck, 88, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Valley View Retirement Community in Belleville, PA.



Born on December 17, 1931 in Philipsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Ethel (Gilbert) Crain. She married Wasil Harsomchuck on March 13, 1954 in Osceola Mills, PA: he preceded her in death on October 15, 2000.



A Burial Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Osceola Mills, PA with Archmandrite Jacob Piruta officiating.



Burial will be at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.



Visitation will be held on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA.



Panikhida will be on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

