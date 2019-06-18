Ethel V. (Baughman) Deardorff, 102, formerly of Philipsburg, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.



She was born April 26, 1917 in Sanborn, RD Houtzdale, a daughter of the late Clark W. and Lydia J. (Anderson) Baughman.



She was a graduate of the former Woodward Township High School, RD Houtzdale. She was also a graduate of the Thompson Business School, York, Pa.



She was employed as a secretary for Westinghouse Electric in Baltimore, Md., and she retired after 26.5 years of service. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg.



She was married March 3, 1956 in Maryland to John W. Deardorff, who preceded her in death in August of 1976.



She was also preceded in death by one son, William L. Davis; four sisters, Mabel Swistock, Velma Good, Doris Jane Baughman and Anna M. Haines; one brother, Warren "Skiff" Baughman; and one step-daughter, Dolores Deardorff, in addition to her parents and husband.



She is survived by a grandson, Randy W. Davis of Berkley Springs, W.Va.; two great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one step-granddaughter, Dimple Thomas of Berkley Springs, W.Va.; one daughter-in-law, Jean Davis of Berkley Springs, W.Va.; and numerous other extended family members.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21 at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Galen Baughman officiating.



Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Burial will be in Baughman Cemetery, (Sanborn) RD Houtzdale.



Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, PA 16866 or to the Sanborn Grange No. 2016, C/O Lorraine Bauman, 153 Akita Dr., Houtzdale, PA 16651.



Published in Gant Daily from June 18 to June 21, 2019