|
|
|
Ethelene Giles, 86, of DuBois died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at her home. Born June 24, 1933 in Westover, she was the daughter of the late Ord and Laura (Swartzlander) Oakes.
She's survived by two daughters, Barb Bennett of Falls Creek and Laura Watkins and her husband, Jim of DuBois and three sons, Doug Giles and his wife, Tracy of Reynoldsville and Dale Giles and Randy Giles, both of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Keith Newell officiating.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019