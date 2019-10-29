Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Eugene R. "Gene" Genna


1947 - 2019
Eugene R. "Gene" Genna Obituary
Eugene R. "Gene" Genna, 72, of (Black Moshannon) RD Philipsburg, died Oct. 28, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

He was born in Vineland, N.J., on June 17, 1947, a son of the late Simone and Lillian (Cherniak) Genna.

He was married June 21, 1969 in Pittsburgh to the former Katherine "Pinky" Gilcher, who survives along with three sons, Simone Genna and his wife, Leslie of Sunnyvale, Calif., Jakob Genna and Heather Halsey of Philipsburg and Geoffry Genna and his wife, Sherley of Woodbridge, Va.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at 1 p.m., at the Gearhartville Sportsmen's Club, 36 Blue Spruce Rd., (Gearhartville) Philipsburg.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9, 2019
