Eva Mae DuFour, 84, of Curwensville, passed away Friday morning September 25, 2020 at her residence after a lengthy illness.
Born April 6, 1936 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Dorsey and Rhoda (Peters) Neeper. She had first worked for the City Drug Store or Curwensville, then worked for the former Sheertex Silk Mill in Curwensville and then returned to the City Drug Store where she retired from. She was a member of the Curwensville First Baptist Church and was a 1955 graduate of Curwensville High School.
On October 13, 1956 in Curwensville, she wed Robert Glenn DuFour who preceded her in death on October 10, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister Leota Johns, two brothers Blair and Allen Neeper, and a granddaughter Kristi Ann Best.
Surviving are 4 children: Linda S. Best and husband Tom of Grampian, William J. DuFour and wife Darlene and Kathy L. Spaid and husband Charles both of Curwensville, and Robert G. DuFour and his significant other Marjann of Glen Richey; Ten grandchildren: Brandon Best and wife Lindsey, Tyler Best and significant other Heidi Ogden, Jerek Best, Jason DuFour and wife Nicki, Jessica DuFour and significant other Ton Crain, Billie Jean DuFour, Eric Bloom and wife Andrea, Corey Bloom and wife Jenna, Bryan DuFour and wife Nicole, and Kodie DuFour.
Also surviving are 2 step-grandchildren: Stephanie and Corey Clark; Eighteen great grandchildren; and Seven siblings: Oscar Neeper and wife Shirley, LeRoy Neeper and wife Nancy, Doylin Neeper, Wayne Neeper and wife Patricia and Wilbur Neeper and wife Jeannie all of Curwensville, Beulah McDonald and husband John of Grampian, and Marion Shimmel of Carlisle.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Reverend Daniel Osterhout officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Curwensville.
The family suggests contributions be made to either the American Cancer Society
, R108 N Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830 or the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech Street, Curwensville, PA 16833.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.