|
|
Evelyn B. Natoli, 85, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
She was born Aug. 27, 1934 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Edward Miles and Elizabeth (Graham) Bock.
She was valedictorian of the class of 1951 at the Morris Township High School.
She had been employed by the Pennsylvania State Employment Service for five years, then was a stay-at-home mother for 17 years to raise her five children (along with her husband, Joseph).
She was later employed with the Department of Public Welfare for 20 years, where she was an administrative assistant to the executive director.
On May 12, 1956, she wed Joseph T. Natoli, and they have resided in Clearfield since that time.
She transferred her membership from the Centre Hill Methodist Church to the Trinity United Methodist Church in 1956. She had been a member of the senior choir at that church for 61 years.
Mrs. Natoli served on the administrative board as a secretary for a time, and had also been a member of the worship committee there.
She was a member of the board of the Clearfield Community Concert Association for many years and the publicity chairman there for a time.
She was on the board of directors of The Salvation Army; was a former member of the Clearfield Choral Society; was a member of the Old Town Players; and was a volunteer for the March of Dimes for many years and until her death.
Mrs. Natoli also volunteered with the St. Francis School cafeteria. She was an eight-gallon American Red Cross blood donor.
She was a loving, giving and compassionate person all her life. She gave freely of her time to the care and needs of her family as well as others.
She was an avid reader; she loved music, cooking and baking, crossword puzzles, corresponding, playing the piano and sending greeting cards.
Mrs. Natoli is survived by her husband, Joseph of Clearfield and five children, Elizabeth Barton and her husband, David of State College; Margaret Hall of Clearfield; Joseph Natoli and his wife, Nicole of Mechanicsburg; Edward Natoli and his wife, Lorie of Clearfield; and James Natoli and his wife, Jennifer of Clearfield.
She's also survived by 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, William Bock and his wife, Ruthie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Esther and Rosemary Bock.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield, with Pastor T.J. McCabe and Dr. Fred Ralston co-officiating.
Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA, 16830; the St. Francis Endowment Fund, 212 S. Second St., Clearfield; or to the .
To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019