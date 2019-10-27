|
Evelyn Janocko, 84, of Morann died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Clearfield.
Born April 11, 1934 in Coalport, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Annabelle (Irwin) Traveny.
She's survived by two sons, Thomas (Melissa) Janocko of Houtzdale and Timothy (Trina) Janocko of Clearfield.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey. Parastas will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church with Fr. James Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Ukrainian Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019