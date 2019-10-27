Home

Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church
1934 - 2019
Evelyn Janocko Obituary
Evelyn Janocko, 84, of Morann died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Clearfield.

Born April 11, 1934 in Coalport, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Annabelle (Irwin) Traveny.

She's survived by two sons, Thomas (Melissa) Janocko of Houtzdale and Timothy (Trina) Janocko of Clearfield.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey. Parastas will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church with Fr. James Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Ukrainian Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019
