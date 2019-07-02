Fahy William "Twig" McDonald, 80, of Whispering Pines, N.C., and formerly of Curwensville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospice House in Pinehurst, N.C.



He was born Aug. 5, 1938 in Grampian, the son of Fahy C. and Frances (Thorp) McDonald.



He was a graduate of the Penn State University with a Bachelor's degree in forestry in 1960. From 1960 through 1964, he worked as a forester in eastern Kentucky. From 1965 through 1969, he operated the Thomas Brothers Coal Co. in Grampian.



In 1970, he started his own business, the McDonald Land and Mining Co.; then, in 1977, he purchased the Thomas Brothers Coal Co. and operated both until his retirement in 1996. He was United Methodist by faith.



He was a member of the Southern Pines Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7318 and was a former member of the Curwensville American Legion Post No. 505.



He enjoyed woodworking, playing golf and music. He also had his own Bluegrass band, "The Barbed-Wire Choir" for many years.



He's survived by his wife, the former Stella Redmond of Whispering Pines; his children, Michael McDonald and his wife, Brenda and Cindy Bloom, all of Curwensville; two grandchildren, Travis McDonald and his wife, Jessica of Bellefonte and Brandon McDonald of Curwensville; and a great-grandchild, Mia McDonald.



In addition, he's survived by a step-grandson, Trinity Brown and three step-children, Victor Brown of Florida, Jack Dare Brown Jr. of Wilmington, N.C., and Pamela Brown of Carthage, N.C.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cathy McDonald; a son, Mark McDonald; a grandson, Sean McDonald; a sister, Jeanine Thomas; and a step-son, Clifford Brown.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the community building at the Grampian Park with the Rev. Douglas Turner officiating. Friend will be received from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services at the park.



