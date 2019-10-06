|
Faye F. Wheeler, 92, of Rockton died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born Jan. 19, 1927 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Ezra and Gertrude (Ross) Peters.
She's' survived by two daughters, Carol Lieber and her husband, Richard of DuBois and Laurie McCracken and her husband, Gary of Luthersburg.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. Carrying on Faye's tradition of family dinners, her family will hold a private gathering in her honor.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2019