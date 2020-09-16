1/1
Filmore Magnuson
1935 - 2020
Filmore Magnuson, 84, of Curwensville died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home.

Born on October 27, 1935 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Arthur and Helena (Hughney) Magnuson.

Filmore graduated from Clearfield High School in 1954. He was a sheet metal mechanic with Local #12 in Pittsburgh having worked at Tafco and the Johnstown Area.

He enjoyed building and built several houses mostly by himself in his spare time. He called that his "golf" game.

He was a past president of the Experimental Airplane Association No. 748 in Clearfield and enjoyed flying his own Cessna for many years.

Mr. Magnuson served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 8 and a half years and retired as Staff Sgt.

He was an active member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Curwensville and always put God first.

He is survived by his wife, Myrna (Schwartz) Magnuson whom he married on January 18, 1958 in Allegheny, NY; two children Lisa Miller and husband Ken of Johnstown, and Gregory Magnuson and wife Pamela of Lisbon, MD; four grandchildren, David Hoffer and wife Amber, Katie Hoffer, and twins, Jason and Emma Magnuson; three great grandchildren, Mia, Aimee, and Ethan Hoffer; and also two step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren, Brian, Mindy, Dylan, Devyn, Julie, and Jacob. He is also survived by eight siblings, Dr. Donna Tubbs, Pat Haversack and husband Walter, Bill Magnuson and wife Joanne, Helena Karistiner, Annette Martin, Madeline Magnuson, George Magnuson and wife Shirley, and Herschel Magnuson and wife Karen. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Geppert and husband Ted.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Richard Steuernagle officiating.

Interment will take place in the Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney at 2:30 PM.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 PM & Saturday from 10-11 AM.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Grace Lutheran Church, 406 Pine St, Curwensville, PA 16833.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
SEP
19
Interment
02:30 PM
Circle Hill Cemetery
