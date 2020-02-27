|
|
|
Flora "Debra" Lamb, 52, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Aug. 6, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lottie (Martel) Supin Deyarmin.
On Dec. 7, 2007 in Kylertown, she wed Thomas J. Lamb III, who survives along with a son, Jesse (Agatha) Lamb, Woodland.
Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with services to follow with Aaron Rowles officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020