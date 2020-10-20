1/
Florence E. Hamer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence E. Hamer, 92, of Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, Milesburg, and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born November 29, 1927 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Edward Theodore Long Sr. and Mary Evelyn (Burton) Long.

A funeral service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., on Thursday, October 22 at 1pm with Pastor Christine Roe officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home from 11am until the hour of service.

Florence will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Philipsburg Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved