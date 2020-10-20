Florence E. Hamer, 92, of Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, Milesburg, and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.



Born November 29, 1927 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Edward Theodore Long Sr. and Mary Evelyn (Burton) Long.



A funeral service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., on Thursday, October 22 at 1pm with Pastor Christine Roe officiating.



Friends will be received at the funeral home from 11am until the hour of service.



Florence will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Philipsburg Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store