Florence I. Barger, 74, of Winburne went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019 at her residence.



Born March 28, 1945 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Maxine (Buzzell) Myers.



On March 20, 1965 in Newfane, N.Y., she wed Thomas Barger, who survives along with her children, Ellen Schmidt and her husband, Chris of Waterbury, Conn.; Karen Rager and her husband, Joe of Winburne; Thomas Barger of Philipsburg; and Jeffrey Barger and his wife, Paula of Tonawanda, N.Y.



Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of service at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.



Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland. Published in Gant Daily from June 17 to June 20, 2019