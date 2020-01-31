Home

Florence "Flossie" (Shrock) Rogers


1925 - 2020
Florence "Flossie" (Shrock) Rogers Obituary
Florence Shrock "Flossie" Rogers, 94, of Clearfield died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

She was born May 1, 1925 in Ramey, the daughter of John and Leah (Croyle) Shrock.

She's survived by her children, Greg Rogers and Lisa of Florida, Dan Rogers and Teresa of Bellefonte, Susy (Rogers) Libert and Frank of New Jersey and Hank (Henry) Rogers and Carol of Lebanon.

A memorial service will be held on April 25 at the West Side United Methodist Church in Clearfield.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
