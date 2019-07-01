|
Frances A. Kitko, 76, of Madera died June 29, 2019 at the Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital.
She was born July 28, 1942 in Detroit, Mich., to Victor and Sophie (Ballock) Gulbernat.
In addition to her husband, Thomas J. Kitko, she's survived by six daughters, Vickie "Greg" Kokoskie of Alabama; Valerie (Jay) Horton of Texas; Peggy (Tim) Smith, Amy (Tim) Bortner and Emilee (Mark) Tomco, all of York; and Susan Kitko (Jason Dullen) of Houtzdale.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday and again from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.
A vigil service will also be held at 5 p.m. Thursday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale, with Father Zab Amar as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madera.
Published in Gant Daily from July 1 to July 5, 2019