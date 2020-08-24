1/
Frances A. "Fran" Marshall
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances A. "Fran" Marshall, age 72 of DuBois, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home.

Born on January 11, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Grace (Lucore) Novitsky.

On October 28, 1987 she married Frederick S. Marshall. He survives.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4-7 PM the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved