Frances A. "Fran" Marshall, age 72 of DuBois, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home.



Born on January 11, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Grace (Lucore) Novitsky.



On October 28, 1987 she married Frederick S. Marshall. He survives.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4-7 PM the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.



Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.



